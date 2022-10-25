CPD Searches for Answers After 8-Year-Old Fatally Shot Inside Douglas Apartment Building

Chicago police are trying to piece together the events that led up to the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy Monday evening inside an apartment building in the city's Douglas neighborhood, officials say.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police say.

According to officials, the victim was inside a residence with other people when the shooting occurred. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Community activist and crisis responder Andrew Holmes, who met with the family of the victim after the shooting, says the incident is believed to be an accident. However, police have not confirmed any details.

No one was in custody and detectives are continuing to investigate, authorities said.

Tuesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 8-year-old Jaiden Hines.

The incident comes just one day after Chicago saw a violent weekend that left 43 people shot, 10 of whom were killed.

According to reporting from the Chicago Sun-Times, nearly 300 children have been shot in Chicago in 2022. Of those, authorities say more than 40 have been killed.