Chicago Police Say More Than 150 Weapons Handed Over During ‘Turn in a Gun' Event

Chicago police gave individuals a $100 prepaid gift card for each firearm turned in during the event

gun-generic-muzzle
The Chicago Police Department says that more than 150 guns and more than two dozen replica guns were turned in at an event Saturday morning.

According to police, the “Turn in a Gun” event, held at Hope Community Church, collected a total of 164 firearms during the event, along with 26 replica guns.

Those turning in weapons were given $100 prepaid gift cards for each weapon turned in, with each BB, replica and air gun worth a $10 prepaid gift card, according to authorities.

All weapons turned in during the event are destroyed.

According to a flyer provided for the event, those turning in weapons were not asked any questions about where the weapons came from, and names were not required to receive the gift cards.

Those who were unable to make it to the church to turn in weapons can still do so by turning in the guns to any police station in the city. For more information on programs designed to collect weapons, Chicago residents can call 312-745-5900.

