Chicago Police Say 2 Men Impersonating City Employees in String of Thefts

Residents in a Chicago neighborhood are on edge after a series of burglaries involving two men posing as city employees.

According to police, the men have been targeting residents in several areas, including the Bucktown neighborhood. The men have been targeting elderly residents in the thefts, according to police, leaving residents traumatized. Several of the thefts occurred along a residential stretch of West Armitage.

“They went inside my bedroom and took everything I had. Especially money,” one victim said.

The woman, who said she didn’t want to be identified, said she was targeted a month ago by two men dressed as city employees.

“He was talking about the water and covering his head,” she said.

Police say the two men have targeted elderly homeowners at least six times in the month of May lone, pretending to be a water department worker or a tree cutter. While one of the thieves distracts the homeowner, the other enters the home and steals jewelry, money and other valuables.

Police say the men, who appear to be in their 40’s, drove a dark blue Ram pickup truck, and wore green safety vests in each of their two thefts in the last week.

All six of the incidents occurred between 5 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Police are suggesting residents ask for credentials from anyone identifying themselves as city employees or contractors, and to call authorities if they have any questions.