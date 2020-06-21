Chicago Police Respond to Weekend of Heavy Youth Violence Across City

After a violent weekend of shootings across the city, the Chicago Police Department discussed what issued need to be addressed.

Across Chicago at least nine people were killed from gun violence, officials primarily addressing the three of them that were teenagers, along with one child.

Superintendent David Brown constantly repeated the need to keep violent offenders in jail and revamp the home monitoring system, explaining it's simply not working.

He said CPD officers risked their lives this weekend during over 60 shootings, only for those offenders to likely be put back on the street.

"Bullets also tear apart families. Bullets destroy neighborhoods and ruin any sense of safety in a neighborhood," Brown said.

Brown referenced a 3-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, all of whom lost their lives to gun violence in Chicago this weekend.

The police department and city detectives are trying to find people who pulled the triggers and hold them accountable, according to the police superintendent.

"No one should be able to walk away from killing a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old without consequences," Brown said.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said CPD need the community to solve these crimes, encouraging people who know any information to call in with tips or visit www.CPDtip.com