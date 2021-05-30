Lake Michigan

Chicago Police Rescue Woman From Lake Michigan

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation and was reported to be in good condition.

Officers with the Chicago Police Department's Marine Unit rescued a woman from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon, police officials said.

At approximately 2:26 p.m., police responded to a call of a person in the water in the 700 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

CPD tweeted photos of Marine Unit officers assisting the woman onto a department rescue boat.

The woman, whose age hasn't been released by authorities, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation and was reported to be in good condition.

