Chicago Police Report 3 Additional Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Chicago Police Department has confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus within the department’s ranks.

The new positive tests for the virus brings the department’s total to nine since the pandemic began.

According to a department spokesman, the officers remain in good spirits, but did not elaborate on whether any additional officers have been hospitalized as a result of the virus.

At least two of the officers diagnosed with the virus have been hospitalized.

To help officers deal with the virus, the police department has instituted a series of coronavirus protocols and policies in recent weeks. At least 12,000 protective kits have been given out to officers, and the department has asked the public to use 311 for any non-emergency calls, rather than coming into precincts to lodge complaints.