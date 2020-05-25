Chicago Police Report 24 Arrests Related to Enforcement of Stay-at-Home Order

While Illinois is poised to move to Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan later this week, the governor’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, and Chicago police have made two dozen arrests while enforcing the order.

According to numbers provided by the Chicago Police Department, officers have made 24 order-related arrests since it went into effect in the state in mid-March.

In addition, officers have issued 44 citations due to the order, and have made 10,541 dispersal orders through May 24, according to data issued by the department.

Several high-profile incidents over the Memorial Day weekend illustrate how the department has continued to enforce the state’s order. In Chicago’s Grant Park, police ordered a demonstration to disperse Monday, as protesters gathered to voice their opposition to ongoing coronavirus restrictions in the state.

Meanwhile, in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Sunday night a large gathering was broken up by police in an incident captured in a now-viral video. Police say two arrests were made during that incident, as two men were placed into custody on weapons-related charges.

The state’s stay-at-home order is currently expected to expire on May 29, with the state moving into Phase Three of the “Restore Illinois” plan. Gatherings of more than 10 people will still be prohibited under the new restrictions, but retail stores, hair salons and manufacturing facilities will be allowed to re-open with social distancing and capacity restrictions.