Chicago Police Say 10 Arrested at Millennium Park Following Multiple Reported Fights

At least 10 individuals were arrested and several others issued citations after multiple reported fights during a large gathering at Millennium Park Saturday evening, Chicago police say.

According to posts on social media, multiple fights occurred near the Cloud Gate sculpture, commonly known as "The Bean," before 8:45 p.m.

In the aftermath of the incidents, Chicago police say that at least 10 people were arrested, eight of whom were juveniles.

An additional nine minors were issued citations for violating curfew, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers also seized one handgun and a replica firearm at the scene.

At least one juvenile sustained injuries due to lacerations sustained in a fight and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to police, they “anticipated the large gathering” and had extra officers in place for crowd management.