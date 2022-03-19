Chicago Police

Chicago Police Release Video of Suspects in Fatal Shooting of 12-Year-Old Girl

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance footage Saturday in hope of identifying three people suspected in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl in West Englewood.

Nyziereya London Moore was shot in the head March 1 while celebrating her birthday.

According to Chicago police, the girl was riding in a car with family members in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. when an unknown assailant opened fire from the street, striking her in the back of the head.

Moore was initially listed in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

Surveillance video released by Chicago police shows three individuals walking down a street. Then, moments after a car passes, the suspects display their weapons and shots are fired.

The suspects then run away from the scene, as shown in the footage.

Police urge anyone who knows the suspects or has information on the shooting to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

