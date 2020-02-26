Chicago Police Release Video of Suspects in Fatal Avalon Park Shooting

Chicago police have released chilling footage of the moment that three suspects opened fire into a store in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood, killing a woman and injuring several others.

The footage shows the three suspects, identified as two men and a woman, walking up to the store’s front door in the 7900 block of South Avalon. The suspects then opened the door and began shooting into the store before fleeing the scene:

The suspects then fled the scene in a white four-door sedan with damage to the rear door, according to authorities.

One suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, according to the video. One suspect was wearing a dark jacket with brown fur around the collar, and the third suspect was wearing a dark jacket and light-colored jeans.

Jaya Beemon, 18, was killed inside of the store. Four other victims were taken to area hospitals, where they were listed in serious-to-critical condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Area South Violent Crimes Detective Paoletti at 312-747-8271.