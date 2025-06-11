A woman was injured when a vehicle drove toward demonstrators marching in downtown Chicago for an immigration protest Tuesday evening, police said.

The details, released Wednesday morning, mark the first from police since the incident unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of East Monroe.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 66-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle while standing in the roadway. The vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman suffered a fractured arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday morning and no further details were released.

The frightening scene, captured on video by NBC Chicago cameras at the scene, unfolded in downtown Chicago as protesters had been briefly stopped near Monroe and State. A woman was seen on video talking to a police officer near the scene of the protest.

The woman is then seen on the video veering left down a nearby street, with protesters scrambling to get out of the way of the moving vehicle.

Video shows a car driving toward a crowd of immigrants' rights protesters in downtown Chicago.

Hundreds had gathered for a rally that began at Federal Plaza and ended with crowds marching down city streets, at one point closing DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the middle of rush hour.

“I’m a product of immigrant parents and family," one marcher told NBC Chicago. "A lot more people should come out and support. Our country was built off immigrants, like our whole economy is off immigrants.”

The Chicago event was one of several taking place across the U.S. after protests began in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement raids, where President Donald Trump mobilized National Guard troops and Marines.

The protest in Chicago remained mostly peaceful, though some clashes were seen between demonstrators and police. While NBC Chicago reporters saw several people detained during the protest, Chicago police have not provided more details, only saying a specific number of arrests and any injuries would be reported later Wednesday.