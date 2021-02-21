Chicago Police Release New Photos of 2 Suspects in Sept. 2020 Murder at House Party

Chicago police are seeking two suspects wanted in a murder that occurred in Sept. 2020, releasing new images of the men who allegedly shot and killed a man at a party.

According to authorities, the men were attending a party at a short-term rental home in the 700 block of North Morgan Street on Sept. 12 when they confronted the victim.

One of the men attempted to grab the victim, while the other pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the victim. When the victim pulled away, the gunman opened fire, striking the victim twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the men was wearing a Nike hooded jacket, while the other was wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with the “Air Jordan” logo on the front, according to the press release by police.

Anyone with information on either suspect is encouraged to call 911, or to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.