Chicago Police Release New Photo of Suspect Wanted for Sexual Assault of Mail Carrier

The Chicago Police Department has released a new photo of the man suspected in the sexual assault of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Saturday in the Little Village community.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., the U.S. Postal Service employee was assaulted in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road, officials said in a news release. The carrier was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

The suspect, Chicago police said, was hiding inside the postal van and then attacked the carrier when she entered. The suspect pulled her hair and directed her to drive to a nearby parking lot, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect in the hours following the attack, but provided a clearer image on Sunday.

At that point, the man told the victim to go to the back of the van and remove her clothing. As she attempted to escape through the back of the vehicle, the suspect battered the woman and removed a part of her clothing, authorities said.

The suspect, who has yet to be identified, is said to be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a black light-colored sleeveless jacket, dark jeans and black shoes. He also has multiple arm and chest tattoos, as well as a tattoo on the side of his head.

The victim managed to get away. The suspect fled in the postal van, which was later recovered in the 4500 block of West Marquette Road.

The Postal Inspection Service urges anyone with information to report tips to the USPIS Hotline 877-876-2455. A reward is expected to be announced in the case.