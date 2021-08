Chicago Police Release Images of Suspects in Fatal Shooting of 70-Year-Old Woman

Chicago police on Tuesday released images of two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old woman who was ambushed as she waited in her car for work on Chicago's Far South Side.

The images show both suspects wearing face coverings and holding weapons, one clad in all black clothing and the other in all white.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects to contact Area 2 detectives at (312) 747-8271 or to submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

The shooting took place at around 4:25 a.m. Monday outside Baltimore Food and Liquors, located in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue, according to police.

Yvonne Ruzich had only been parked outside the store for a few minutes, waiting for her shift to begin, when two men approached her car and opened fire, police and her boyfriend Phil McGivney said.

Footage captured by the establishment's security cameras shows two vehicles parked outside the business when a third pulls up and two individuals exit. One of the suspects can be seen walking toward the driver's side window of Ruzich's vehicle and opening fire.

The 70-year-old was struck once before she drove down the block and hit a street sign, coming to a stop, according to police. At that point the men chased her in their car and shot at her again multiple times, McGivney said.

Ruzich was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, according to police.

McGivney said Ruzich was a former city worker who had retired from her previous role with the Department of Streets and Sanitation but told him she wanted to work at the grocery store because she liked staying busy.

"I'd get up with her every morning and have coffee and walk her to the car and she'd be ready for another day of making people happy," he said.

"Yvonne was the kindest person," 10th Ward Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza said. "She was the face, she was the person of Baltimore Foods when you went in, which I just saw her Friday."

"Every single person that came in here, she made feel special," Sadlowski Garza added.

"She'd do anything in the world for anybody and always did," McGivney said, adding, "Her grandkids were probably the most important thing in her life."

"It took me a long time to find anybody I really wanted to be with and now she's gone," McGivney continued. "And she was wonderful. You can ask anyone in this town and they'll all tell you - she was outstanding."

McGivney said Ruzich's stepson would often stop by the grocery store to say hi to her on his way to work, and that he was there Monday and witnessed the shooting.

"It's just a horrible thing to a wonderful person: a 70-year-old woman who just wants to go to work and this happens," McGivney said. "It makes no sense to me whatsoever.

"These people need to realize what they do to other people," he continued. "I don't know what to do with my life now. I lost my best friend."

No one is in custody in relation to the shooting as police continue to investigate.