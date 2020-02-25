Chicago Police Release Images of Suspects in Bloomberg Office Vandalism

Chicago police have released surveillance images of three individuals they believe were responsible for defacing a campaign office for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

The images, released Tuesday, show the men walking down a street near the campaign office, which was vandalized early Monday morning in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to Bloomberg’s office just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found the front of the windows had been defaced, with the words “racist,” “sexist,” “GOP” and “oligarch” spray-painted on the structure.

Other Bloomberg campaign offices have been defaced with similar graffiti throughout the U.S., including offices in Tennessee, Ohio and Utah.