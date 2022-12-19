Chicago Police Release Images of Possible Suspect in Benito Juarez Shooting That Killed 2 Teens

Chicago police have released images of a suspect and are asking for the public's help to identify the person believed to be responsible for fatally shooting two teens and wounding two others Friday afternoon in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, steps away Benito Juarez Community Academy.

According to officials, the shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, just outside the high school. When authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered four people with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims, 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez had suffered gunshot wounds to the head. They were both pronounced dead a short time after being transported to the hospital.

Two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, both sustained graze wounds. They were last listed in good condition.

The images of the suspect, released Saturday by Chicago police, show a person dressed in a black pants and a black coat which covers much of the suspect's face, running near the school.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes this person to call 911 immediately. The public can also submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com, or call detectives directly at 312-744-8261.

What We Know About The Victims

Saturday, a statement from the Noble Network of Charter Schools confirmed that two of its students were victims in the attack.

“We recently learned about senseless gun violence that took the lives of two students and injured two others outside of Benito Juarez High School. It is with a heavy heart that we share that one of the students killed and one of the students injured are Noble students. We send our condolences to the families of these students and we stand in solidarity with the Benito Juarez High School community as they grieve during this time. Noble and CPS are working with CPD as they confirm further details. I am deeply saddened whenever gun violence impacts our schools and communities.”

According to authorities, 15-year-old Brandon Perez was a student at Juarez, and 14-year-old Nathan Billegas was a student at Chicago Bulls College Prep.

During a Sunday night meeting at Lincoln United Methodist Church, a school council member called for volunteers to provide extra security outside the school Monday to help keep students safe as they head back to class.

According to reports, some students at Benito Juarez are planning to walk out of classes Monday to honor their classmate killed.

Chicago Public Schools released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"The safety of our school community is our top priority. This afternoon, we received reports that shots had been fired outside of Benito Juarez High School shortly after dismissal. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and paramedics responded quickly to the scene. CPS remains in close contact with CPD and this incident is under investigation. The CPS Office of Safety and Security and other District leadership are working closely with school leadership and staff as well as CPD to gather information and respond to this incident. CPS will keep Benito Juarez families updated as well as the greater community. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy. We are providing crisis team resources to students and staff."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.