Rahm Emanuel

Chicago Police Reduce Publicly Funded Security For Ex-Mayor

The Chicago Police Department indicates former Rahm Emanuel was never at risk of losing his security detail

Chicago police have reduced taxpayer-funded security for a former city mayor but eliminated detail for current city officials.

The Chicago Tribune reports the Chicago Police Department conducted threat assessments for former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Clerk Anna Valencia and Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

Although the police reviewed security for Emanuel, officials say the department did not perform a threat assessment on the risk posed to former Mayor Richard M. Daley, who continues to have security detail more than eight years after he left office.

The department indicates that Emanuel was never at risk of losing his detail. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has defended the practice, saying she thinks it's appropriate and necessary, even for Daley. But opponents have criticized it.

