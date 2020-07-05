Chicago Violence

Chicago Police Questioning Person of Interest in Shooting Death of 7-Year-Old Girl

Natalia Wallace, 7, was shot and killed Saturday in the Austin neighborhood

Chicago Police Department detectives were questioning a person of interest Sunday night in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who was killed Saturday while visiting family for the holiday weekend in the Austin neighborhood, a police spokesman said.

Natalia Wallace died from injuries she sustained in a shooting at around 7:02 p.m. in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue near West Washington Boulevard. According to police, the young girl was on a sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown number of offenders exited the vehicle. The offenders then produced guns and fired shots in the direction of the victim.

Wallace sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she died.

A 32-year-old man also suffered a graze wound in the incident, police stated. That individual self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was reported to be in fair condition.

Police previously said they weren't sure who the target was in the shooting.

One week earlier, a 1-year-old boy was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle with his mother in the city's Englewood neighborhood, marking the second fatal shooting involving a child in one week.

On June 20, a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in the back while riding in a vehicle, also in the Austin neighborhood.

As of Sunday evening, a total of 16 people, including Wallace and a 14-year-old boy, have died and at least 69 have been wounded in shootings during the Fourth of July weekend.

