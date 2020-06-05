Chicago Police Officers Who Turn Off Body Camera or Cover Badge Will be Stripped of Powers: Lightfoot

An unwavering Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated Friday that the city "will not tolerate" Chicago police officers who turn off their body cameras or tape over their badges.

Following recent controversial incidents involving Chicago police officers, Lightfoot said that the city won't support officers who cross the line.

"We will find you, we will identify you, and we will strip you of your police powers. Period," she said. "We are not going to tolerate this in our city. You are demeaning all of your colleagues who are working their tails off on 12 hour shifts to keep our city safe. Shame on you. Shame on you."

Pastor Chris Harris delivers strong messages during a press conference on how Chicago is preparing for another weekend of protests.

Hours earlier, Mayor Lightfoot said that a Chicago police officer who was seen on camera flipping off protesters should be fired. In a separate video posted to social media, another officer was seen hiding his badge when being questioned by a journalist.

While Lightfoot said she understands honest mistakes, but she asserted that officers who believe they can do "what they want, whenever they want" will be weeded out.

"I have spent a lot of my career doing everything I can, and I will continue to to make the Chicago Police Department the best and finest in the nation," the mayor said. "And we can have no tolerance for those who don't understand the privilege of wearing this badge. We will not not rest."