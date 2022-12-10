Chicago Police Officers Spread Holiday Cheer to Families of Injured Colleagues

Chicago police officers are brightening the spirits of fellow officers who have been injured on the job, as well as their loves ones, this holiday season.

Year after year, Operation Santa, a program led by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, seeks to bring joy to the families of officers who were killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty.

This time around, the operation brought Jolly Old Saint Nicholas - and his helpers - to the home of Carlos Yanez Jr., the Chicago police officer who was seriously wounded in the Aug. 7, 2021 shooting that killed his partner, Officer Ella French.

"It's just amazing that Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, along with so many others, bring so much joy to officers' families that lost so much," Yanez said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Officers and supporters delivered gifts to Yanez's family, including his 4-year-old son, Carlos Giovanni Yanez III, with the goal of bringing hope.

"It’s just amazing, it melts my heart that I get the honor and the privilege to still be his dad," the officer said.

While Yanez says he has battles every day - physically, mentally and psychologically - moments like this keep him moving forward.

"I get my strength from all the officers that are working and my family of course and that little guy right there," Yanez said.

Operation Santa is planning to visit a total of 13 families through the weekend.