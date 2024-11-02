Chicago police officers sitting inside squad car sprayed with fire extinguisher

Chicago police were investigating after two officers were sprayed with a fire extinguisher while sitting in their squad car in the West Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. near South Ashland Avenue and West Taylor Street. According to police, two on-duty officers were in a marked squad car when someone in a vehicle approached and sprayed a fire extinguisher into the squad car.

The officers, who both inhaled the fumes, were treated and released on the scene.

No one was in custody Saturday night.

Area One Detectives were investigating.