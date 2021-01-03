Chicago Police Officers Hear Trapped Man's Cries for Help, Summon Fire Rescue in Park Manor

Chicago police officers on patrol on the city’s South Side were able to help rescue a man who was trapped on the roof of his burning home early Sunday morning.

According to the department, officers driving near the 7500 block of South Wabash Avenue in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood saw a large plume of smoke rising into the air. The officers then got out of their car and heard a man screaming for help, and they saw that the man had climbed to the roof of a burning home in the area.

Officers immediately summoned the Chicago Fire Department, who dispatched a truck and were able to save the man from the roof of the structure.

The man suffered minor injuries, but refused further medical attention, according to Chicago police.

Officers on routine patrol in @ChicagoCAPS06 saw a large plume of smoke at 75th and Wabash. Our officers got out to investigate and saw a man atop a roof, calling for help with a fire burning inside.



With the help of CFD, the man was safely pulled from the roof. Great work. pic.twitter.com/IQ3oZWIpl1 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 3, 2021

No further information was immediately made available about the structure fire.