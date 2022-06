A Chicago police officer was injured Thursday morning when he was struck while conducting a traffic stop in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, authorities say.

In the 1000 block of North Ridgeway at approximately 8:10 a.m., the officer was making a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle struck him, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries to his arm.

Police provided no additional information at this time.