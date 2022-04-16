Chicago Police Officer Struck by Vehicle in South Loop

A Chicago police officer was taken to an area hospital Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the South Loop, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. at Michigan Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Video captured at the scene showed an individual who appeared to be a Chicago police officer being loaded into an ambulance.

What exactly occurred hasn't been determined, but a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a 23-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Check back for updates on this developing story.