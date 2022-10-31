Chicago Police Officer Struck by Vehicle Fleeing South Side Traffic Stop

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after a stolen vehicle struck him during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side.

According to police, officers stopped a car in the 1600 block of West 84th Street at approximately 3:30 p.m.

When they asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, the individual instead put the car in reverse, striking an officer in the leg. That officer then fell to the ground and struck his head, according to police.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” authorities said.

Two of the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle, and police are questioning one person of interest at this time.

Police remain on the scene, and an investigation is underway.