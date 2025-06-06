Chicago Police Department

Chicago police officer shot on the city's South Side

By NBC Chicago Staff

A Chicago police officer was shot just before 10 p.m. on the city's South Side, according to multiple police sources familiar with the matter.

The shooting occurred near the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue in the city's East Chatham neighborhood.

The female officer was transported by other officers in a squad car to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, multiple sources said.

According to Chicago police, authorities are expected to deliver an update near the University of Chicago Hospital.

No further information is available.

