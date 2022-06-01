Chicago Police Officer in Serious Condition After She Was Shot in Traffic Stop on South Side

A Chicago police officer has been taken to an area hospital in serious condition after she was shot while attempting to make a traffic stop in West Englewood on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, the officer was shot near the intersection of 64th Street and Paulina Street on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Police Supt. David Brown, the officer and her partner were attempting to make a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina at approximately 5:42 p.m. when the suspects sped off from the scene.

After a short time, the suspects' vehicle slowed down and pulled alongside the marked CPD squad car. It was at that time that one of the suspects opened fire, striking the officer in the upper body.

The officer's partner managed to get in the driver's seat of the squad vehicle and drove her to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition. She has since been upgraded to serious condition, and she will be hosptialized overnight, Brown said.

The suspects' vehicle crashed nearby at the intersection of 64th Street and Bishop, according to police. The suspects then fled from the vehicle, and police are still on the scene searching for at least two suspects in the case.

A SWAT team has been deployed, and police helicopters remain on the scene.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.