Chicago Police Officer Shot on Near West Side: Officials

A Chicago police officer was shot and taken to the hospital following an incident on Chicago's Near West Side Friday morning, authorities said.

Few details have been released, but a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department confirmed an officer was shot and taken to Stroger Hospital. The officer's condition was not immediately released.

BREAKING: A 12thdist. #ChicagoPolice Officer has been shot and transported to Stroger Hospital. Condition unknown. Offender being sought. Details to follow. — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 1, 2022

A heavy police presence could be seen in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street, blocks from the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

Details on what happened remained unclear.

Check back for more on this developing story.