Chicago Police Officer Shot as Police Respond to Call in South Shore and Find Man, 15-year-old Boy Wounded by Gunfire

A Chicago police officer was shot late Friday as officers responded to a call of shots fired in South Shore and found a man and a 15-year-old boy wounded by gunfire, authorities said.

The officer was hit several times but went on her own to a hospital where she was stabilized, police said. Hours later she radioed that she was doing okay.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that responded, and I’ll be back soon,” the officer said around 4:55 a.m. “Have a good night, y’all be safe.”

Police released few details of the shooting, but said it happened around 10:50 p.m. as Third District officers were responding to a call and found a 25-year-old man on the ground.

As they approached to investigate, shots were fired and the officer was hit, police said in a statement.

None of the officers returned fire, it said. The officer and her partner drove to a hospital.

The 25-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead, police said. A 15-year-old boy also found at the scene was shot in the legs and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.