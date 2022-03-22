Chicago Police Officer Served Hair and Dirt at Wendy's, Police Say

A Chicago police officer was served hair and dirt after ordering at a Wendy’s early Monday, police said.

The on-duty officer ordered food at a drive-thru around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Division Street, Chicago police said.

As she began to eat, she found the hair and dirt in her food, police said. The officer entered the restaurant and spoke to an employee who dismissed her concerns, police said.

A spokesperson for Wendy’s didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

No charges had been filed.