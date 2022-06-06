Chicago Police Officer Seriously Hurt in Englewood Shooting Leaves Hospital

A Chicago police officer was released from the University of Chicago Medical Center Monday, five days after she was seriously injured in a shooting in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros wiped a way a tear as Mariachi music played and dozens of her colleagues saluted her while she was leaving the hospital. Ballesteros was shot at approximately 5:43 p.m. on May 1 when she and fellow officers conducted a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina. During the stop, a suspect opened fire at officers, and Ballesteros was struck, authorities said.

While in the hospital, Ballesteros recorded a video statement in which she said, in part, "...Most importantly, thank you to Officer Young, who had my back and carried me to safety. I will be forever grateful for his quick thinking and swift response. You were my guardian angel that night."

Ballesteros was one of three law enforcement officers shot in the line of duty last week alone. part of what Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown called a "brazen" attack on both officers and society.

"It really highlights the dangers of the job, and it also highlights the gun violence epidemic our country is in," Brown said.