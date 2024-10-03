Chicago police officer, individual shot by same bullet in Englewood incident: Officials

Chicago police are offering additional details after an officer and another individual were shot in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Thursday.

According to Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling, officers were performing an investigatory stop in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue on Thursday morning when they began searching an individual.

During that search, officers found the individual was armed with a handgun, which was positioned in the waistband of his pants. As the officers tried to remove the weapon from the waistband, the firearm inadvertently went off, Snelling said.

It is believed at this time that the bullet struck the individual and one of the officers, both of whom were taken to area hospitals.

Snelling said the officer was in good condition following the incident, and the individual’s condition had stabilized.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was informed of the incident, and is participating in an investigation, according to a statement from the organization.