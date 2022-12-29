Chicago Police Officer Hurt, Suspect in Custody After Scuffle at South Side Shooting Scene

A Chicago police officer was injured Thursday afternoon after a scuffle broke out near the scene of an earlier shooting, authorities say.

Police say a 25-year-old man was near a business in the 8700 block of South State Street at approximately 1:38 p.m. when a group of individuals walked up to him, with one of those suspects opening fire.

The man was struck in the arm, and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

While police were on scene investigating, officers were confronted by an individual, and a scuffle ensued.

One officer was injured, and was transported to an area hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to authorities.

The suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.