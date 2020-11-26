Chicago Police

Chicago Police Officer Hurt, Driver Injured in Gresham Crash Thursday

A Chicago police officer was taken to an area hospital and another individual was hospitalized after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the city’s South Side Thursday evening.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was driving southbound in the 7800 block of South Halsted at approximately 7:37 p.m. when he struck a marked Chicago police vehicle that was parked on the southbound side of the street. That vehicle then hit another unmarked CPD vehicle, authorities said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time. A Chicago police officer, who was sitting in the marked vehicle, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No further information is currently available, and the crash is currently under investigation.

