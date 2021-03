A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the city's Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Lacrosse Street. No suspect is in custody at this point, police said.

The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, officials said.

Police did not give further details at this time.

