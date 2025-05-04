A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect struck and dragged him with a vehicle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

According to authorities, the officer initiated a traffic stop in the 4700 block of West Madison at approximately 6:41 p.m. after observing a vehicle driving erratically.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During the stop the driver attempted to flee the scene, striking and dragging the officer with the vehicle.

The officer fell to the ground and his weapon discharged, according to authorities. No one was struck by the gunshot, and the suspect fled the scene, later abandoning the vehicle in the 4500 block of West Adams, police said.

According to Chicago police, the officer was transported to an area hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

A person-of-interest was taken into custody in the case, but no further information was available on the investigation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident due to the discharge of a firearm, the department said.