Chicago Police Officer Hit by Vehicle during Traffic Stop

As the officers removed the driver from the vehicle, the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, hitting one of the officers in the process, police said

By Sun-Times Media

A Chicago police officer was hit by a vehicle Friday when someone drove away from a traffic stop in River North.

The officers had pulled the vehicle over at 11:17 p.m. in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

As the officers removed the driver from the vehicle, the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and took off, hitting one of the officers in the process, police said.

The officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition with minor injuries, police said.

Earlier Friday afternoon, a CPD officer was dragged by a vehicle in Englewood before another officer shot two people inside the vehicle, police said. That officer and both suspects were all taken to hospitals in good condition.

