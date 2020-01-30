Longwood Manor

Chicago Police Officer Hit by Car After Driver Flees Traffic Stop

The officer was in hospitalized in good condition, according to police

Network Video Productions

A Chicago police officer was hit by a car Thursday after a driver fled a traffic stop in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

Officers stopped a black Dodge Charger about 12:50 a.m. near the intersection of 98th and Wallace streets when it suddenly took off, striking an officer as it fled, Chicago police said. The officer was hospitalized in good condition.

The Dodge continued about three miles north to the 7600 block of South Lowe Avenue, where it crashed into a squad car, police said. Two people inside tried to run from the scene but were quickly taken into custody.

Local

diamond turner 25 mins ago

Man Charged With Murder in 2017 Death of Woman Found in Garbage Bin

Mitchell Trubisky 8 hours ago

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky Reportedly Underwent Surgery on Left Shoulder

No other injuries were reported, police said. A weapon was recovered and charges are pending.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Longwood ManorChicago Policetraffic stop
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us