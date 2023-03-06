Funeral This Week for Chicago Police Officer Shot and Killed in the Line of Duty

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was fatally shot in the line of duty Wednesday, will be remembered at funeral services later this week.

Vasquez-Lasso was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an 18-year-old suspect in the city's Gage Park neighborhood. The suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, among other offenses, and has been denied bail.

The 32-year-old officer was a five-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department and served the city's Eighth District.

Procession escorts the body of the fallen Chicago officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso to a suburban funeral home.

Visitation will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. in Oak Lawn. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, with a Mass of Christian Burial planned for 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Avenue.

Internment will be private.

Vasquez-Lasso is survived by his wife, mother, and sister, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.