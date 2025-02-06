Chicago police officer found dead inside her home

A Chicago police officer with three years on the job was found dead in her home Wednesday morning.

The officer worked in the Gresham District, which includes parts of Englewood, Gresham, Chicago Lawn, Chatham and other nearby neighborhoods. Her name hasn’t been released.

Chicago police said detectives are investigating after the 27-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

The officer’s boyfriend, also a Chicago police officer, was at the home at the time of the shooting, according to law enforcement sources.

“Her loss is a shock to her family and those who knew her, and it is our responsibility to support them as they grieve,” Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling wrote in an email to the department. “We must also keep her 006th district family and Academy classmates in our thoughts during this difficult time.”

Snelling encouraged officers to find “support in others” and offered the department’s employee assistance program and peer support.