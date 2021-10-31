Chicago Police Officer Fires Weapon at Shooting Suspect in East Garfield Park

A Chicago police officer fired shots at a shooting suspect on the city’s West Side Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of West Madison at approximately 8:17 a.m. An officer observed a person firing a weapon at the scene.

During the confrontation that followed, the officer fired his gun at the suspect, but did not strike the gunman. The suspect then fled the scene, according to police.

No suspects are currently in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.