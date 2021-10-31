East Garfield Park

Chicago Police Officer Fires Weapon at Shooting Suspect in East Garfield Park

A Chicago police officer fired shots at a shooting suspect on the city’s West Side Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 3900 block of West Madison at approximately 8:17 a.m. An officer observed a person firing a weapon at the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

During the confrontation that followed, the officer fired his gun at the suspect, but did not strike the gunman. The suspect then fled the scene, according to police.

No suspects are currently in custody, and Chicago police are continuing to investigate.

This article tagged under:

East Garfield ParkChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us