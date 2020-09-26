Chicago Police Officer Fires Shot at Alleged Gunman in Edgewater Beach

No injuries were reported after a Chicago police officer fired a shot at a person who was allegedly holding a gun during a foot chase Friday in Edgewater Beach.

Officers approached two males who were drinking suspected alcoholic beverages in an alley just after 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago police said.

The males ran and an officer saw one of them holding a gun, police said. During the pursuit, an officer told the suspect to drop the gun but the suspect turned around and raised it instead.

The officer fired a shot which did not strike the alleged gunman, police said. The suspect was taken into custody and officers recovered the weapon.

No injuries were reported, police said. The other suspect has not been located.

Charges are pending.