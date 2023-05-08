Killing of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston Ruled a Line-of-Duty Death

Note: Find the latest details on the police investigation into Officer Areanah Preston's death here.

The Chicago Police Department says it will rule the killing of Officer Areanah Preston a line-of-duty death - a move that will bring additional benefits to the fallen officer's family.

The 24-year-old was found with gunshot wounds near her Avalon Park home on Saturday morning when a fellow officer responded to a shots fired call. Preston, who served the department for three years, was rushed from a squad car to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she succumbed to her wounds, officials said.

Four "persons of interest" were taken into custody Monday morning following an hours-long SWAT situation believed to be connected to the officer's shooting death. No charges had been filed as of the late afternoon.

While multiple sources told NBC Chicago that the incident, which began late Sunday in the 7600 S. Bishop, was connected to Preston's murder, police have yet to officially link the cases.

An hours-long SWAT situation outside a residence on Chicago's south side related to the recent killing of an off-duty police officer ended early Monday morning with at least one person in custody, police sources tell NBC 5.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the fallen public servant, who was set to receive her master's degree from Loyola University in less than a week.

The National Association of Colored Women's Club posted a photo of Preston, saying, "Aréanah was a light who smile brightened any room. She continued to lift as she climbed by serving and protecting her community as a Chicago Police Officer for the last three years."

The Fraternal Order of Police also recognized Preston with a post, saying "she died taking police action," and "we will will prepare to honor her fully and properly."

"Areanah, just like Officer Vasquez-Lasso, we shining examples of the future of our department" the post continued. "The loss of such youth, grace and determination will leave a void felt forever. Everyone that knew her say they are better people because of it."

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. A $5,000 reward was previously offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in Preston's shooting death.