Chicago Police Officer Critically Wounded in Shooting ‘Incrementally Improving'

The Chicago police officer who sustained critical injuries in a shooting that killed his partner Saturday night was said to be "incrementally improving" Monday, but remained in critical condition, according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown.

The unidentified officer and his partner, 29-year-old officer Ella French, were shot when they approached a vehicle during a traffic stop near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood.

French was struck in the head, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Her partner was also transported to the hospital and initially reported to be in critical condition.

Two brothers have been charged in connection with French's killing and the wounding of the second officer, police and prosecutors announced Monday evening.

Emonte Morgan, 21, was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and unlawful use of a weapon, according to authorities. Morgan's brother, Eric Morgan, 19, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a prior conviction.

An Indiana man also faces federal charges after he allegedly illegally purchased the firearm used in the shooting and gave it to Emonte Morgan, a convicted felon, according to a federal indictment.

Police said the incident was largely captured on bodycam video but it remained unclear if and when that footage would be released.

"We will #NeverForget the true bravery [Officer French] exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others," Chicago police tweeted Sunday. "Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero."

Speaking Monday, Brown said Chicago police officers feel alone and unsupported, calling on residents to support the men and women in blue with kind words.

"I think that the people Chicago need to...especially pray, not only for the recovery of officer fighting for his life, but also pray that these officers will be encouraged to continue to risk their lives for each and every one of you," he said.