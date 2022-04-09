Chicago Police Officer, Child Among 4 Struck by Vehicle in Near North: Authorities

A Chicago police officer, 7-year-old girl and two others were taken to area hospitals after they were struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in the city's Near North neighborhood.

At approximately 8:07 p.m., the victims were struck by a vehicle going at a "high rate of speed" near East Grand Avenue and North State Street, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

The Chicago police officer was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center with fair-to-serious injuries, authorities said. The girl also sustained fair-to-serious injuries and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair-to-serious condition. A fourth person was injured and said to be in good-to-fair condition.

What led up to the incident wasn't immediately clear Saturday evening. It was unclear if the driver stopped, was taken into custody or fled the scene.