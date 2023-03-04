Hundreds Attend Prayer Vigil for Slain Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

Family, friends, police officers and community members gathered at a prayer vigil Saturday in remembrance of Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Hundreds turned out at Mount Greenwood Park to pay their respects and show appreciation for law enforcement.

Vasquez-Lasso, who was assigned to the city's Eighth District, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance Wednesday in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Lizbeth Zamora, who worked with Vasquez-Lasso, was visibly emotional as she described the man she knew.

"I’m sorry, that’s all I can say is he is our hero," she said. "He is our angel."

For many who took part in the prayer vigil, the gathering was a step toward healing. While some in attendance knew him personally, others didn't, but were touched by his fearless service.

"I didn’t go to the academy with him, I didn’t sit next to him in a beat car making jokes, telling personal stories of our family and our lives, having a laugh," said Commander Sean Joyce of the 22nd District. "I do however know him. I know that he believes in something bigger than himself. He believes in justice."

Attendees expressed gratitude for the sacrifice officers make every single day to help their communities.

"How lucky are we to have 11,000 dedicated men and women each and every day who serve and protect us?" said Ald. Matt O'Shea of the city's 19th Ward. "How lucky are we that Andres Vasquez’s last halt was willing to do this difficult, noble job at a time when being in law enforcement is so difficult?"

During the vigil, flowers were given to Vasquez-Lasso's fellow officers and best friends - a symbol for a person who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Visitation for Vasquez-Lasso will be held on March 8 from 3-8 p.m. at the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home at 4727 West 103rd St. in Oak Lawn. On March 9, a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 7740 S. Western Ave.