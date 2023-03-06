Chicago Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl in Belmont-Cragin

Chicago police are seeking to locate an 11-year-old girl last seen in the city's Belmont-Cragin neighborhood, officials said Monday.

Jaylah Landa left her home Monday morning along North LaCrosse Avenue near West Armitage Avenue, according to a missing person's bulletin issued by Chicago police. Jaylah was last seen in the area of Hanson Park at around 1 p.m. The 11-year-old is 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds and might be wearing a black jacket along with black and white pajamas.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to call Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.