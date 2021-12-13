Chicago Police Look For Pair Connected to Man's Beating Death in Gage Park

Chicago police are searching for two people they said beat a man to death while he hung Christmas lights Saturday evening outside his home in Gage Park.

Chicago police said Jose Téllez, 49, was struck in the head by two males "who were armed with blunt objects" at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of West 58th Street.

Tellez was initially taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing and no one was in custody.

Family members wrote in a fundraising page following the incident that Téllez was hanging Christmas lights at the time he was attacked.

Téllez's niece, Daisy Castro, said he "was a loving husband, father, brother and son" who leaves behind a wife and three children.

"It was a tragedy that could happen to any of us here," another neighbor, Miguelangel Lopez, said, "and in this case unfortunately it was his turn. There was a meeting yesterday of the neighbors in which we are trying to do activities to be more united and better the communication to support each other in this type of case."