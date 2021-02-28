Chicago Police Leading Probe Into Fire That Killed Mother, 10-Year-old Girl

The Chicago Police Department's Bomb and Arson unit is investigating a Sunday morning house fire that killed a woman and her 10-year-old daughter in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 8600 block of South Hermitage early Sunday morning at approximately 4 a.m., and upon arrival they discovered six individuals inside of the building.

Ieashia Ford and her daughter, Porshia, were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, and both were later pronounced dead, officials said.

The mother and daughter were in the back of the home when the fire started, and that is where the majority of the damage was concentrated, according to family members.

Four other victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, and all four are expected to recover.

According to fire officials, no working smoke detectors were heard in the home when firefighters arrived.

As of late Sunday, the Chicago Police Department said the fire was being investigated as a non-criminal damage to property fire/explosion.