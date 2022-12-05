Chicago Police Issue Warning After Multiple Car Thefts From Parking Garages, Lots on Near North Side

Chicago police have issued a community alert for several busy areas on Chicago's Near North side after at least nine vehicles were stolen out of commercial and residential parking garages and lots over the past few months.

According to officials, since Oct. 21, at least nine vehicles have been reported stolen from parking garages and lots on the city's Near North Side, stretching from the Gold Coast to the Ranch Triangle.

At least five of the thefts occurred in the same location and on the same day, police say.

According to the community alert, in each incident, a small group of between three and five men wearing masks and dark clothing take car keys and steal multiple vehicles after gaining access to a garage.

Surveillance video from one such incident that took place at Nov. 26 at a parking garage on North Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast shows a group of men pulling in, pointing a gun at a parking attendant and stealing a BMW.

According to officials, the thefts occurred in the morning hours at each of the following locations:

Oct. 21: 300 block of West Superior St.

Oct. 27: 200 block of East Delaware Pl.

Nov. 16: 1700 block of North Clybourn Ave.

Nov. 16: 900 block of West North Ave.

Nov. 26: 1000 block of North Lake Shore Dr.

According to Chicago police data, vehicle thefts are up 96 percent compared to last year, with more than 18,000 vehicles stolen in 2022 compared to a little over 9,000 in 2021.

Officials are asking patrons who use parking garages to be aware of their surroundings and report any unique physical characters of suspicious people or assailants to police.